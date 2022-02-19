Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $233,530.10 and approximately $441,791.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.53 or 0.06817447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,977.98 or 0.99998132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

