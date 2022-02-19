SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

