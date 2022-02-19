Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

