Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.
SEYMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
Solaria EnergÃa y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (SEYMF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.