Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.