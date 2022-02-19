Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.30. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
