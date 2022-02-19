Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

