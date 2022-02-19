Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,137,723 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67.
