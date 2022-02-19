Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,137,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

