Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.25.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

