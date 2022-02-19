SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $51.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.