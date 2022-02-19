Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)
