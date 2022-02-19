Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

