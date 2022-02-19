Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

