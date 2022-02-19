Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $22.76 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,450,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

