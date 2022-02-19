Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Update

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 908,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. 1,771,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

