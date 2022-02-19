Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 2,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

