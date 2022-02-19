StableXSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $37.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,112.04 or 0.99990986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00066459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00346936 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

