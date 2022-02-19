Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $403,886.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $403,886.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

