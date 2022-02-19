Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

