Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Centene by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 141,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.06 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

