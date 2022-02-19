Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after buying an additional 691,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,486,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,256,000 after buying an additional 526,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

PLAN opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

