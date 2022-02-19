Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.19 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

