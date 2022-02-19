Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,198,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.