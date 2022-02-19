Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.03 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.