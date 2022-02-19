Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 26.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

