STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton Sells 2,600 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
STE opened at $226.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
