STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton Sells 2,600 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE opened at $226.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

