Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

NYSE:STL remained flat at $$26.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,410,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

