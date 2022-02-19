stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

