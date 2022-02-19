Stifel Europe Begins Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

