Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.