Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.47.

TECK opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

