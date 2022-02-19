Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.47.
TECK opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.23.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.