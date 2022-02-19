Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

