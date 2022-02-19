STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,791 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.19 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

