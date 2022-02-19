STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,838 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,291,056 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

