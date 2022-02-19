Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,984% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

