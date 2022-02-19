StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BCOV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

