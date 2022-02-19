StockNews.com Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.69 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,747 shares of company stock worth $2,788,894. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

