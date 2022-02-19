StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

