StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

