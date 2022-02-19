Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 116 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.