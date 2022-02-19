Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 807 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

