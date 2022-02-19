Stokes Family Office LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after buying an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Square by 36.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $289.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.