Stokes Family Office LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

