Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $204,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.