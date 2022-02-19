Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.