Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.