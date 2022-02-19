Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

