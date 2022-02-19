Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,157,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 64.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

