Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,898 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

