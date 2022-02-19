Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Stoneridge by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $436.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

