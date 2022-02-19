StormX (STMX) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $135.18 million and $5.43 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

