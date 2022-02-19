STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.16. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

